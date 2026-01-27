Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $343.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

