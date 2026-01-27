Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

