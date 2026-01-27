DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.50 and last traded at $121.6360, with a volume of 782743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 198.9% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

