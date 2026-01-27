Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 334.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 319.43% and a net margin of 37.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

