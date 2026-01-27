Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

