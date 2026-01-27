UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 3,145 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 9.29%.Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $355.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $314.87.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

