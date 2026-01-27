Head to Head Review: CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Healthpeak Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $296.29 million 27.92 $125.08 million $1.34 27.64 Healthpeak Properties $2.70 billion 4.57 $243.14 million ($0.05) -355.20

Profitability

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 61.00% 7.95% 6.13% Healthpeak Properties -1.36% -0.44% -0.19%

Volatility and Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. CareTrust REIT pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out -2,440.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 2 2 3.20 Healthpeak Properties 1 6 6 0 2.38

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Healthpeak Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

