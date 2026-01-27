Analyzing General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG)

Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Top Wealth Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top Wealth Group and General Mills”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Wealth Group $4.75 million 0.51 -$2.02 million N/A N/A General Mills $19.49 billion 1.22 $2.30 billion $4.65 9.60

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

Profitability

This table compares Top Wealth Group and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A General Mills 13.51% 21.41% 6.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Top Wealth Group and General Mills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Wealth Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 General Mills 3 13 5 0 2.10

General Mills has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Mills is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of General Mills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

General Mills beats Top Wealth Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

