Contrasting Commerce.com (CMRC) & The Competition

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Commerce.com to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Commerce.com
|$332.93 million
|-$27.03 million
|-20.44
|Commerce.com Competitors
|$256.91 million
|-$60.53 million
|-9.14
Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Commerce.com
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1.86
|Commerce.com Competitors
|93
|195
|216
|11
|2.28
Commerce.com presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 123.24%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 74.80%. Given Commerce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Commerce.com
|-3.93%
|-6.66%
|-0.82%
|Commerce.com Competitors
|-51.08%
|-912.69%
|-63.05%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Commerce.com beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Commerce.com Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
