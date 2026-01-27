Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 48,772 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,772 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $149.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

In related news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

