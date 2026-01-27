Clarendon Private LLC Purchases 3,319 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.0% of Clarendon Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,091,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.51. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

