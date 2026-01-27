Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Teradyne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 195.5% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Teradyne stock opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $238.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

