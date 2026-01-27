HC Wainwright Forecasts Disc Medicine FY2030 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Disc Medicine in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price objective on Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Shares of IRON opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.87. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.29).

In other news, insider Rahul Khara sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $511,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,931.17. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $2,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,008.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,470 shares of company stock worth $24,966,170. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 22.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 1,277.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 24.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

