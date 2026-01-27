What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for ETD Q2 Earnings?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $146.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.8%

ETD opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $627.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 44.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $54,221.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at $37,095,532.28. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.