Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Insider Robin Smith Acquires 25,000 Shares

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Robin Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 per share, with a total value of £10,000.

Ceiba Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON CBA opened at GBX 27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. Ceiba Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22. The company has a market cap of £37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

Investing in real estate and other real assets in Cuba

