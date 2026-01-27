Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.

