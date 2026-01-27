SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,209,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $471.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.43 and its 200 day moving average is $462.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.