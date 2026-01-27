Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.4425 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 5073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.1950.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Centrica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPYYY

Centrica Trading Up 0.5%

Centrica Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.