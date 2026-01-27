Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,390 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $48.51.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

