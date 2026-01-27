Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 543728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Banco Santander Chile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSAC

Banco Santander Chile Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander Chile by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.