VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 15566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.61 and a beta of 0.61.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,459.38%.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
