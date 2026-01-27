VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 15566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.61 and a beta of 0.61.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,459.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

