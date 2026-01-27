San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 68.8% – Should You Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 68.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.11. 1,527,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 300,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Key San Lorenzo Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting San Lorenzo Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: The first drill hole returned five mineralized intervals totaling 222.4 m, a meaningful intercept length that suggests continuity of mineralization and potential for resource expansion — a key driver for exploration-stage miners and why the stock moved higher. Read More.

The first drill hole returned five mineralized intervals totaling 222.4 m, a meaningful intercept length that suggests continuity of mineralization and potential for resource expansion — a key driver for exploration-stage miners and why the stock moved higher. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: trading volume is materially higher than the 90?day average (about 1.5M vs 301k), suggesting short-term attention; the stock is trading well above its 50? and 200?day moving averages, and market cap is ~C$169M — these amplify price moves but don’t guarantee sustained gains.

Market context: trading volume is materially higher than the 90?day average (about 1.5M vs 301k), suggesting short-term attention; the stock is trading well above its 50? and 200?day moving averages, and market cap is ~C$169M — these amplify price moves but don’t guarantee sustained gains. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and fundamentals temper the outlook: a low quick ratio (0.03) and current ratio (0.75) indicate limited near-term liquidity, debt/equity of 54.08 shows leverage, and a negative P/E reflects continued losses — all factors that could limit upside if exploration results don’t translate to a resource upgrade or financing is required.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$169.14 million, a PE ratio of -211.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

