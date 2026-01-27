Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Biotricity Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.2925. 62,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 98,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2920.

Biotricity Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biotricity Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) is a medical device and digital health company specializing in remote cardiovascular monitoring and chronic disease management. The company’s flagship offering, the Bioflux system, integrates a wearable ECG patch with a cloud-based analytics platform to deliver real-time heart rhythm data and diagnostic insights. By combining wireless biosensors, mobile applications, and secure data transmission, Biotricity aims to simplify patient monitoring for healthcare providers and enhance early detection of arrhythmias and other cardiac events.

In addition to its core ambulatory ECG solution, Biotricity provides a suite of digital health products designed for broader chronic care management.

