Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Down 37.5% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) dropped 37.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,006,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,470,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -0.46.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

