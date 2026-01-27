Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) & DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head-To-Head Review

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

DSV pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $37.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. DSV pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 200.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get DSV alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV 0 2 3 1 2.83 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings for DSV and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a consensus price target of $305.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than DSV.

Profitability

This table compares DSV and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV 4.23% 10.92% 4.63% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 20.67% 13.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSV and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV $24.24 billion 2.76 $1.47 billion $2.94 47.23 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 5.99 $743.97 million $18.86 18.19

DSV has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DSV has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.