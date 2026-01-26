Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 1584614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

