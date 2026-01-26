Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 1350064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.92 price target on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monument Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.92.

Monument Mining Stock Up 3.1%

Monument Mining Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$459.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

