Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 3695994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of C$160.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011. Defiance Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

