Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 3695994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DEF
Defiance Silver Trading Down 7.4%
Defiance Silver Company Profile
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011. Defiance Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Silver
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.