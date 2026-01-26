49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading 42.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 42.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 195,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 160,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

49 North Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.37.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe. It focuses on resource issuers with exploration programs in Saskatchewan. The firm also seeks to co-invest. 49 North Resources Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

