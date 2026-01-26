Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 564457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

