Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 96369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd. in October 2022. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

