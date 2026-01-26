Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 496553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Endurance Gold Stock Up 21.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

