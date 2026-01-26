Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$61.83 and last traded at C$60.53, with a volume of 629957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.38.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of C$24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.88.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.