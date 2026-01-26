Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$61.83 and last traded at C$60.53, with a volume of 629957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.52.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Desjardins set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.38.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
