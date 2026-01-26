Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 354283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

