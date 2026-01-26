Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Insider Madhav Vasanthavada Sells 12,610 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) insider Madhav Vasanthavada sold 12,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $66,706.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 318,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,494.51. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 1,014,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,595. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life?threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non?viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV?based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

