Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Critical Contrast

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starbucks and First Watch Restaurant Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $37.18 billion 2.95 $1.86 billion $1.64 58.74 First Watch Restaurant Group $1.17 billion 0.84 $18.92 million $0.08 202.00

Profitability

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Starbucks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Starbucks and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 4.99% -31.32% 7.48% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.42% 0.83% 0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Starbucks and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 3 7 18 0 2.54 First Watch Restaurant Group 1 1 8 1 2.82

Starbucks currently has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $20.91, indicating a potential upside of 29.39%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Starbucks.

Risk & Volatility

Starbucks has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Starbucks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Starbucks beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.