Comparing Commerce.com (CMRC) & Its Competitors

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Commerce.com to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Commerce.com
|$339.86 million
|-$27.03 million
|-20.44
|Commerce.com Competitors
|$272.35 million
|-$60.53 million
|-9.14
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Commerce.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Commerce.com
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1.86
|Commerce.com Competitors
|93
|195
|216
|11
|2.28
Commerce.com currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 123.24%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 74.80%. Given Commerce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Commerce.com
|-3.93%
|-6.66%
|-0.82%
|Commerce.com Competitors
|-51.08%
|-912.69%
|-63.05%
Risk & Volatility
Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Commerce.com beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Commerce.com Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
