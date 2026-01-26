COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.6250. 400,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,507,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market cap of $662.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 82.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, COMPASS Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

