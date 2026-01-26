ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.8830. 1,956,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,384,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASP Isotopes in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $830.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 1,259.12% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASP Isotopes news, Chairman Paul Elliot Mann sold 162,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $932,379.75. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,759,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,343.50. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $52,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,546,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,781. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 505,591 shares of company stock worth $3,233,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASP Isotopes by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

