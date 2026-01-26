ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 26,719 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,352,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

