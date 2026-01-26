Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $91.4130. 3,146,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,365,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.01.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

