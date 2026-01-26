Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$11.94, but opened at C$11.46. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 400 shares.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.22.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS: ENDTF) is a closed-end investment fund established to provide investors with regular income and the potential for long-term capital growth. The fund primarily holds equity and fixed-income securities, with a focus on Canadian companies that generate stable cash flows. By investing across a diversified portfolio of sectors—including energy infrastructure, utilities, real estate and financial services—the fund seeks to balance income generation with moderate growth prospects.

The portfolio is actively managed by Canoe Financial, an independent Canadian asset manager headquartered in Toronto.

