Orla Mining (OLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orla Mining (TSE: OLA) recently:

1/23/2026 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

1/13/2026 – Orla Mining was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Orla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Natl Bk Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2025 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00.

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

In other news, insider John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$528,300.00. Also, insider Paul Schmidt sold 2,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total value of C$44,506.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,950.08. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 77,828 shares of company stock worth $1,376,992 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

