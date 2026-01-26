Traders Purchase High Volume of TRX Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 23,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,352% compared to the average daily volume of 433 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TRX Gold from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 16,643,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,074. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $401.41 million, a PE ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. TRX Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 50.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,330 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

