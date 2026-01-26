Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.12 and last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 166379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Roche by 256.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

