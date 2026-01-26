Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 21363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VWDRY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems AS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.