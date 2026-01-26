Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.9350, with a volume of 541015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $810.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company’s primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold’s activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

