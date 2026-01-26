Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $357.66 and last traded at $360.0880, with a volume of 96634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.21.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.9282 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
