Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $357.66 and last traded at $360.0880, with a volume of 96634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.21.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.9282 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 8,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

