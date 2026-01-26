SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.27 and last traded at $67.2960, with a volume of 73978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.