South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 5835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

